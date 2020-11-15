Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Roy's life story with friends and family

Share Roy's life story with friends and family



May 29, 1929 - November 2, 2020

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia - CMSgt. Roy Herschel Jump, 91, passed away peacefully on

Monday, November 2, 2020. CMSgt. Jump was born on May 29, 1929 in Stevens, Georgia to the late Claude A. and Myrtle Barnwell Jump. He proudly served his country with valor and honor in the United States Air Force, retiring after thirty years as a Chief Master Sergeant.

After his military service, he continued serving his community as Past Master of Jefferson Lodge #133 in Jeffersonville, Georgia, and an affiliated member of Houston Lodge #35 in Perry, Georgia. He was also a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Past Commander of Al Sihah Legion of Honor, Past Potentate of Al Sihah Shrine Temple, Klassic Auto,and a Jester. As a Shriner, he oversaw the transportation of children to Shriners' Hospitals throughout the country. CMSgt. Jump truly lived his life for the purpose of serving others. He was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church.

His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of sixty-seven years, Bertha Alean Scott Jump; his daughter, Kathleen Armstrong (Les) of Nashville, Tennessee; his son, R. Howard Jump (Marianne) of Chicago, Illinois; his granddaughters, Katlyn Scott and Mallory Scott; his sister, Marjorie Heckman of Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19,2020. Since the service is private, it will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at

live/ for friends and family unable to attend. Following the service, CMSgt. Jump will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of CMSgt. Roy H. Jump to Shriners' Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.

Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.





CMSgt. Roy H Jump, USAF (Ret.)May 29, 1929 - November 2, 2020WARNER ROBINS, Georgia - CMSgt. Roy Herschel Jump, 91, passed away peacefully onMonday, November 2, 2020. CMSgt. Jump was born on May 29, 1929 in Stevens, Georgia to the late Claude A. and Myrtle Barnwell Jump. He proudly served his country with valor and honor in the United States Air Force, retiring after thirty years as a Chief Master Sergeant.After his military service, he continued serving his community as Past Master of Jefferson Lodge #133 in Jeffersonville, Georgia, and an affiliated member of Houston Lodge #35 in Perry, Georgia. He was also a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Past Commander of Al Sihah Legion of Honor, Past Potentate of Al Sihah Shrine Temple, Klassic Auto,and a Jester. As a Shriner, he oversaw the transportation of children to Shriners' Hospitals throughout the country. CMSgt. Jump truly lived his life for the purpose of serving others. He was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church.His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of sixty-seven years, Bertha Alean Scott Jump; his daughter, Kathleen Armstrong (Les) of Nashville, Tennessee; his son, R. Howard Jump (Marianne) of Chicago, Illinois; his granddaughters, Katlyn Scott and Mallory Scott; his sister, Marjorie Heckman of Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a host of other loving family members and friends.A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19,2020. Since the service is private, it will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/ live/ for friends and family unable to attend. Following the service, CMSgt. Jump will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of CMSgt. Roy H. Jump to Shriners' Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com . There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store