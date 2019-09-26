Roy Howell Beck, Jr.
September 29, 1957 - September 24, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Roy Howell Beck, Jr. formerly of Jones County, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Franklin Etheridge will officiate. Visitation and reception will follow at the Forsyth Community Clubhouse directly behind Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 West Main Street, Forsyth, Ga 31029.
Roy was born September 29, 1957, in Macon, Georgia. His father, Roy Howell Beck, Sr. preceded him in death. Roy graduated from Jonesco Academy in 1975 where he was named Mr. Jonesco and was awarded the Athlete of the Year. After high school Roy went to work for WMAZ-TV where he worked for 20 years. Roy became disabled after a stroke at age 47.
Roy is survived by his children, Brian Beck and Wendy Beck; grandchildren, Morgan Beck and Addie Beck; mother, Dorothy Beck; brother, Spanky Beck (Phyllis); aunts, Dianne Kent, Barbara Warren and Margaret Thornton (Ed); many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family requests no flowers but suggests donations to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Roy Howell Beck, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019