Roy James Tritsch, Jr.
Jones County, Georgia- Roy James "Old Goat" Tritsch, 83, of Highway 18, West, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence. The family will greet friends from 11:00am to 12:00pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Gordon Family Cemetery in Jones County. Funeral services will follow graveside at 12:00pm with Rev. Tommy Freeman officiating.
Mr. Tritsch was born March 30, 1936, in Macon and had lived in Jones County for most of his life. He was the son of the late Roy James Tritsch, Sr. and Helen Ruth Brown Tritsch. Mr. Tritsch was a retired self-employed truck driver and enjoyed reading, hunting and telling old stories. He was a seasoned negotiator when it came to haggling for an item. Mr. Tritsch was preceded in death by a brother: Ronald Lee Tritsch and a sister: Billie Pauline Tritsch.
Mr. Tritsch is survived by his wife of forty-two years: Gussie Tritsch; children: Paula Fordham(Tony), Louise Bostick(Rodney), Chris Mayne(Buddy), Lenore Evans, Wendy Miller(Patrick), Veda Smith(Randy), Walt Balcom and Blair Balcom(Stacy); twelve grandchildren; one great-grandson, among other extended family members.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 1181 Highway 18, West in Jones County.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019