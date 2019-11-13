Roy Kenneth Cross
July 3, 1940 - November 11, 2019
Pineview, Ga.-
Mr. Roy Kenneth Cross, 79, of Pineview, Ga. passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Perry Hospital in Perry, Ga. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with Mr. Tommy Dawson officiating. Burial will be in Orange Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Cross was a native of Quincy, Florida and a member and deacon of Antioch Baptist Church. He was retired from U. S. Air Force as an E-7 Master Sergeant and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Roy was a member of the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the National Rifle Association. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Oliver and Katherine Rudd Cross and son, Michael Kevin Cross.
Survivors include his wife, Rhunae Helms Cross of Pineview, Ga.; daughters, Canasta Rhunae Cross (Jim) Broadnax of Hawkinsville, Ga., Kyleigh Roi Cross (Emory) Trull of Pineview, Ga.; sister, Wanda Cross (William) Blocker of Quincy, Florida; four grandchildren, Benjamin Oliver Broadnax, Berkleigh Sage Lucas, Gunnin Grady Trull and Rudd Henry Trull.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com
View the online memorial for Roy Kenneth Cross
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019