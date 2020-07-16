Roy Lee Edmondson
September 26, 1934 - July 14, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Roy Edmondson, 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Loved deeply, he was surrounded by his family as he passed from this life to join those who had gone before him.
Roy was born in Tampa, Florida, on September 26, 1934, and grew up in Jacksonville and Orlando. He graduated with Boone High School's Class of 1952 and proudly joined the United States Navy two years later. Roy served his country until 1958 when he began working for the United States Post Office. In 1961, he reenlisted in the Navy where he served again until 1965; he served a total of eight years on an aircraft carrier while in the military. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Connie. Together, they raised two daughters and a son to faithfully know and love the Lord. Subsequent to his career in the Navy, Roy moved to Dublin, Georgia, and started a career in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base while simultaneously serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He worked on base during the day and tended to his family farm at night. In 1977, Roy and his family settled in Warner Robins where he continued to excel in his career on base. He retired from the Air Force Reserve in 1987 and from Civil Service in 1996. Roy was a hard worker and dedicated public servant all of his life and through these tireless efforts he was a great provider for his family. When Roy was not working on base or at the farm, you could find him fishing, working on cars, and tinkering with or fixing things in general. A faithful Christian, Roy loved going to church and was a member of Central Baptist while living in Warner Robins. Roy and Connie retired to Destin, Florida, in 1996; they were residents and members of Fort Walton First Baptist for 21 years. They eventually moved back to the Warner Robins area and have been devoted members of Second Baptist Church for the past five years.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Wade and Gladys Louise Edmondson; his son, Wade Elliott Edmondson; and his sister, Carol Kelly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Connie Edmondson of Bonaire; daughters, Denise Townsend (Billy) of Kathleen and Michelle Williams (Kelly) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Allison Townsend, Jimmy Townsend, Taylor Suttles (Connor), Chelsea Williams, Gavin Wade Edmondson (Haley); and great-granddaughter, Emersyn Lee Edmondson.
Roy's family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. at the church with Dr. Jim Perdue officiating. Roy will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Roy to the Wounded Warrior Project
Foundation, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
