Roy Lee Waters
March 19, 1951 - April 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. Roy Lee Waters will be held Thursday April 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
He was survived by his loving wife Cora Waters; three children: Regina Waters, Kimberly (Dwayne) Winfield, Roy Waters Jr., and a special daughter Akiya Clay; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020