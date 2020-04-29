Roy Lee Waters (1951 - 2020)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Parkway Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Roy Lee Waters
March 19, 1951 - April 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Mr. Roy Lee Waters will be held Thursday April 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
He was survived by his loving wife Cora Waters; three children: Regina Waters, Kimberly (Dwayne) Winfield, Roy Waters Jr., and a special daughter Akiya Clay; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved one.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020
