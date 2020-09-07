1/1
Roy V. Long
1966 - 2020
October 12, 1966 - September 2, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Roy V. Long, 53, passed away September 2, 2020. He was born October 12, 1966, to Walter Long, Sr. and Sandra McDaniel.
Roy was one of those people who did what he could to make people smile - whether that was by thoughtful words or kind deeds. He truly enjoyed helping people. Music, though, was Roy's greatest love.
A memorial service to commemorate Roy's life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his brothers David Long, Walter Long, Jr., and Jimmy Gosnell; stepmother, Dianne Long; and half-brother, Joseph McDaniel.
For friends and family unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
