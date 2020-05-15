Roy West
Roy West
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Roy West will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Eastside Eatonton City Cemetery. Chaplain Sam Scaggs will officiate. Mr. West, 70, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Survivors includes his three children, Wanda (Kirk) Tucker, Beverly West and Christi (Audwin) Davis; two sisters, Earnestine West and Sonya Wynes; three brothers, Calvin West, Torris (Linda) West and Morris West; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Kirsten) West, Chrystal Dunn, MeKayla Brown and Kirk Tucker II; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastside Eatonton City Cemetery
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
May 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lillie Rose
Neighbor
May 14, 2020
I love you uncle Roy and imma miss you
Hotrod
Spouse
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mrs. Brown
Friend
May 13, 2020
Condolences and prayers are extended to my family in memory of Roy West. Much love. Dr. Stanley Melton Harris.
Dr. Harris
Family
