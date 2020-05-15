Roy WestMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Roy West will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Eastside Eatonton City Cemetery. Chaplain Sam Scaggs will officiate. Mr. West, 70, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.Survivors includes his three children, Wanda (Kirk) Tucker, Beverly West and Christi (Audwin) Davis; two sisters, Earnestine West and Sonya Wynes; three brothers, Calvin West, Torris (Linda) West and Morris West; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Kirsten) West, Chrystal Dunn, MeKayla Brown and Kirk Tucker II; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public visitation will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.