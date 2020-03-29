Roy Williams Jr.

Guest Book
  • "I know he will be miss by family and friends. Know that I..."
    - Johnnie Prater
  • "Rest in peace cousin Rick. We already miss you, but we have..."
    - Sheila and Bobby Willis
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Roy Williams, Jr.
Macon, GA- "Private Family Only" Graveside services for Roy Williams, Jr. will be held 1 PM Monday, March 30, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Minister Henry Jones will officiate. Mr. Williams, 63, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Ertha Williams; nine children; two sisters; three brothers; thirty three grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020
