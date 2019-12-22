Royce Ernest Leaptrot
November 22, 1948 - December 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Royce Ernest Leaptrot, age 71, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019.
Royce was born November 22, 1948 in Vienna, Georgia to the late Dorothy Elaine and Fred Morgan Leaptrot.
Royce was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the Navy with his twin brother, Ronny, with whom he traveled the world. During that time, he discovered his love of all things aircraft and quickly returned to Robins Air Force Base where he held a forty-six year career as a C-130 Aircraft Mechanic.
Throughout his life, he had several hobbies from fishing and hunting to playing in 8-ball tournaments and golf. He was a man filled with information, facts, and the ability to deliver a funny saying on a whim bringing everyone in the room to laughter. Reading was a passion he maintained, up until the end of his life, with his Kindle or a printed tome constantly by his side. He was the type of avid reader who read War and Peace for fun…twice. Royce was also known to challenge unsuspecting house guests to a game of Trivial Pursuit, knowing that he had every card memorized and there was no way they could win. His natural sarcasm and wit will be missed by his family and friends.
He was husband of forty-five years to Ritter Clark Leaptrot, loving father of Christie Leaptrot Palmer and proud grandfather of Bryce and Ambrose. Royce is also survived by devoted brother Ronny Leaptrot and sister-in-law, Twila K. Collins, among other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Marty Watson will officiate.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2019