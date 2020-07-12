Royce Lamar Alday Jr.
January 12, 1977 - July 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Royce Lamar Alday, Jr. went to be home with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July, 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Roberta City Cemetery with the Reverend Phillip Johnson and Reverend Mike Gibbs officiating.
Lamar was born in Thomaston, Georgia, on January 12, 1977. Macon has been his home for 40 years. He is a graduate of Mount DeSales High School, and he attended Macon State College. He was employed by Sunbelt Rentals, driving a truck delivering heavy equipment.
He is survived by his parents, Royce and Beth Alday; his sister, Chandler Alday of Harvey, LA; his fiancé, Shannon Kemp and her two children, Jacob and Halie; cousins, Blaine Terrell, Carla Caraway, Joe Stewart, Sonya Ayer, Lee Hunt, Nicole Bracken, Melissa Ward, Jason Alday, Jonas Alday, Debra Hancock and John Crew, and a large loving family of aunts, and uncles.
