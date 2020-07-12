1/1
Royce Lamar Alday Jr.
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royce Lamar Alday Jr.
January 12, 1977 - July 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Royce Lamar Alday, Jr. went to be home with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July, 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Roberta City Cemetery with the Reverend Phillip Johnson and Reverend Mike Gibbs officiating.
Lamar was born in Thomaston, Georgia, on January 12, 1977. Macon has been his home for 40 years. He is a graduate of Mount DeSales High School, and he attended Macon State College. He was employed by Sunbelt Rentals, driving a truck delivering heavy equipment.
He is survived by his parents, Royce and Beth Alday; his sister, Chandler Alday of Harvey, LA; his fiancé, Shannon Kemp and her two children, Jacob and Halie; cousins, Blaine Terrell, Carla Caraway, Joe Stewart, Sonya Ayer, Lee Hunt, Nicole Bracken, Melissa Ward, Jason Alday, Jonas Alday, Debra Hancock and John Crew, and a large loving family of aunts, and uncles.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Royce Lamar Alday Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Roberta City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pat Ogletree
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved