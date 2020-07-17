Royce V. Sizemore
August 8, 1946 - July 14, 2020
Valdosta, GA- Royce V. Sizemore went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Royce was born on August 8, 1936 in Tifton, GA, to the late Howard Sizemore and Martiel Scarborough. He attended Tift County High School where he developed a lifelong love for football as a lineman for the Blue Devils. After graduation he attended ABAC junior college for two years before joining the U.S. Navy Royce spent the majority of his four years in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician flying on "Willie Victors" (Lockheed EC-121 Warning Star) based at NAS Guam. Royce relished his time in the Navy and loved sharing stories of his travels throughout the Pacific. Following his service in the Navy, Royce went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern University and an MBA from Armstrong State College. On April 2, 1961 Royce married the love of his life, Edna Stripling, of Irwinville, GA. Royce enjoyed a 25-year career at Georgia Natural Gas as a salesman and manager. His love of football led him to serve as a volunteer youth coach for over 15 years. Royce was a devoted member of Berean Baptist Church in Macon, GA.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Edna Stripling; son, Charles (Christine) Sizemore; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Chavez, Ryan (Rachel) Schwarz, Wesley (Michelle) Sizemore, Justine Sizemore, and Jackson Sizemore; and several great grandchildren; son in law, Jerry Cohoon. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tanya Sizemore Cohoon.
A funeral service for Royce will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the mausoleum chapel of McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Bowker officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-1:50 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 5151 Columbus Road, Macon, GA, 31206. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com
