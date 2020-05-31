Roydrick Liner "Rod" Rogers
1968 - 2020
SSgt. Roydrick Liner "Rod" Rogers
May 12, 1968 - May 23, 2020
Warner Robins,, GA- A private graveside service for SSgt. Roydrick Liner "Rod" Rogers is Monday, June 1, 2020 at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Mr. Rogers was born in Reynolds, Georgia to Johnnie Rogers and Doretha Rogers. He was their only son and one of four children.
He was a graduate of Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. Upon graduation he enlisted and served 10 years in the US Air Force.
Mr. Rogers, 52, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Survivors include: his only child, Hewitt Rogers; his parents; his three sisters, Tracy (Sidney) Bletcher, Jocelyn Rogers, and Brandy (Lee) Adams; a niece; two nephews; and a wealth of family; and friends who will all miss him deeply.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Graveside service
Andersonville National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
May 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rene Evans
Family
