Ruben Wayne Yaughn
1947 - 2020
Sept. 12, 1947 - May 25, 2020
Knoxville, Georgia- Ruben Wayne Yaughn 72, of Knoxville, Georgia passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Robert P. Yaughn and Annie Matilda McKinney Yaughn. He was the husband of the late Anne Hightower Yaughn. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his daughters, Joy Pierce(John), Julye Anne Yaughn, and Jodye Winters(Toby) Sisters, Jeannie Stripling, and Eloise Elliott; Five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
