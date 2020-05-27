Ruben Wayne Yaughn
Sept. 12, 1947 - May 25, 2020
Knoxville, Georgia- Ruben Wayne Yaughn 72, of Knoxville, Georgia passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Robert P. Yaughn and Annie Matilda McKinney Yaughn. He was the husband of the late Anne Hightower Yaughn. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his daughters, Joy Pierce(John), Julye Anne Yaughn, and Jodye Winters(Toby) Sisters, Jeannie Stripling, and Eloise Elliott; Five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.