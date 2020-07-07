Ruby Dell ParksJanuary 6, 1926 - July 5, 2020Fort Valley, GA- Ruby Dell Parks has departed from this world at the age of 94. An active member of her community and philanthropist to the causes she held dear, she will be missed greatly by all who were blessed to be acquainted with her. Ruby was quick witted with an innate sense of humor that did not mellow with age. She was as feisty as she was graceful and as tactful as she was candid. To know her was to love her.A small town girl with big city personality, Ruby was born on January 6, 1926 in South Georgia to the late Darien and Daisy Parks as one of eight children.She completed her early education there and went on to become a proud graduate of Savannah State College in 1948. Her pride in her alma mater is evident in her status as a Life Member of the Savannah State College (University) Alumni Association.She later moved to Fort Valley, Georgia where she lived until her last days.She worked as a secretary for Mr. McKinley Wilson at the State Department of Education housed in the Science Building on the campus of Fort Valley State College (University). Towards the end of her career she worked as a secretary for Mr. Josiah Phelps at Camp John Hope. Ruby left her mark on Fort Valley, Georgia with limitless civic engagement.She was a dedicated member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church.She became a member of the Gamma Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in 1975 and served as an active chapter member until her death. She served as a Girl Scout leader, member of the Retired Teachers Association and volunteer with the Georgia Peach Festival, Cherry Blossom Festival & the Joseph Adkins Players. She was also an avid supporter of the Fort Valley Boys & Girls Club.Ruby dedicated herself to caring for her family and close friends. She took care of her siblings until there were none left.She is survived by two nieces, Mildred Patricia Parks and Deborah R. Parks; god-daughters, Kyler Palms, Donna Robinson & Atty. Kelli Palmer; a host of other cousins and many close friends. She is also survived by devoted friends that were like family. Although her best friend, Nora Dawson preceded her in death, Nora's daughter, Jasmine Ellis stood in the gap to care for her in her last years. She was also cared for by Vanessa Griggs, Yvette Postell, Mary Leary, Aja Ellis & Alfred Ellis.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fort Valley Youth Center of Excellence, 500 Riley Avenue, Fort Valley, GA 31030.Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.