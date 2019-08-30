Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Dye Baxley. View Sign Service Information Gray Memorial Chapel 4378 GRAY HIGHWAY Gray , GA 31032 (478)-986-1311 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Elam Baptist Church Service 3:00 PM Elam Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Dye Baxley

Oct 15, 1916 - Aug 27, 2019

Jones County, Georgia- Ruby Dye Baxley, of Gray, a few weeks shy of 103 went Home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm, Sunday, at Elam Baptist Church with services beginning at 3:00pm in the church sanctuary officiated by Rev. Gary Thomas. Interment will follow at James Cemetery.

Mrs. Baxley grew up in Chauncey, Georgia and has lived in Jones County most of her life. In a life of nearly 103 years, she evolved from a star basketball player for her high school to an avid Braves fan thanks to her grandson. Mrs Baxley was an accomplished baker and gardener and was a homemaker. She was a retired Quality Control Inspector for the Bibb Company. Mrs. Baxley was very much a Lady and a Christian and her proudest achievement was being a Mama and Grandma.

Mrs.Baxley is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Martin Dye And Isabel Alligood Dye. She was third from the youngest and last survivor of eleven siblings: Mamie Dye Hammond; Maggie Dye Strickland; Susie Dye Law; Gertrude Dye Cannon; James Dye; Bessie Dye Brown; Clyde Dye; Kate Dye Vickers; Willie Bell Dye Schofill; Beatrice Dye Williams and Mitchell Dye. Mrs. Baxley is also preceded in death by her husband LeRoy Baxley and her beloved son Rodney Baxley and a daughter-in-law: Maryland Kitchens Baxley.

Her sweet memory will live forever in the hearts of son: Royce Baxley, daughter and son-in-law: Rita Baxley Schrader and Bob Schrader; grandson: Steven Schrader and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including her furbabies Marshall And Storm.

