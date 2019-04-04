Ruby Earlene Parsons
March 6, 1937 - April 3, 2019
Knoxville, Georgia-
Ruby Earlene Parsons 82, of Macon, Ga passed away on April 3, 2019 A celebration of her life will be held at Lizella Baptist Church 2950 S Lizella Rd, Lizella Ga. 31052 on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will accept visitors prior to services at 9183 US Hwy 80E Lizella Ga 31052 on Thursday April 4, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
She was born on March 6, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Beulah Davidson and was preceded in death by her husband Everett James Parsons.
Earlene was known as wife, mother, nanny, great nanny, waitress at Waffle House and served many hotdogs from the Bloomfield concession stand. She loved to watch game shows, play cards and watch sports.
Earlene leaves behind three sibling Katherin Willis, Cecil Davidson and William Davidson. She has three children Sandra Defoe (Mike), Rick Parsons (Lynn) and Tammy Carpenter. Additionally, her legacy extends to 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted or donations to the HOPE Cancer Ministry, hopecancer.org.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019