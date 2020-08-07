1/1
Ruby Jean Gary Smith
1940 - 2020
May 8, 1940 - August 1, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr. Macon GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Guest Book

August 6, 2020
She was a mother figure to me she called me her daughter. She would say I act like her. We had a bond that would never be be broken until August 1, 2020. Now the memories, laughter, fun, good and not so good times which was few in between. We was always there for each other when it matter the most. She had a way of capturing your heart. I’ve gone on many trips with her. I was always proud of her because unlike most, she lived, she enjoyed her life. She didn’t just exist. She taught me so much and I thank The Lord for the privilege of knowing her. I remember telling her all the time, Ms. Ruby this world not going to owe you anything because you know how to enjoy Life. See she didn’t take it granted. There we’re always somewhere else to go. With love and my deepest condolences Tracey Bryant
Tracey Bryant
August 6, 2020
Ms. Ruby Smith, also known as "Madame Traveler" of the "Classy Sassies" #49192 was a longtime member of The National Red Hat Society. She never met a stranger and kept us all on our toes. Her monthly calls to members checking that we were doing well will be greatly miss. As for the "FUN" side of Ms. Ruby she was a very serious "Red Hat BINGO" player.....she wouldn't take it very easy if she did NOT win !!!! And as for the trips to Warner Robins or whatever city/town our gatherings would be held (restaurants) she was always making plans as to where to stop to "shop" following our "Red Hat Togethers". It was not uncommon for Ms. Mae, Ms. Kate, Ms. Mabel & Ms. Ruby to ride together to each destination for Red Hat gatherings. Her beautiful smile and mischievous twinkle in her eye will never be forgotten!

Beverly & Family,
May the love & support of family and friends comfort you thru the difficult days ahead ~ Rest in Peace, Ms Ruby

With Deepest Sympathy & Love,
The "Classy Sassies" #49192
Opal, Lana, Audrey, Melza, Peggy, Shirley, Mae, Brenda, Ann, Kate & Kathi
Kathi Benedetti
Friend
August 6, 2020
Auntie you were such a true jewel. You will be deeply missed. Take your rest. Love you, Laurie
Laurie A Johnson
August 6, 2020
Such a sweet lady...Met her through our red hats....she loved to play bingo....will miss the phone calls....prayers for the family...
Melza Benton
August 6, 2020
Ms. Ruby was a really nice lady and was a blessing to her Red Hat sisters. She was always good to my mom and me. She will be missed. Love and prayers to her family and friends.
Lana Butler and Opal Albright
Lana Butler
Friend
August 6, 2020
I have many, many memories that I will cherish of Ruby at family gatherings, sleepovers, telephone conversations and the last conversation on her front porch. She made me laugh as usual. Family cherish your memories and Trust God for your Peace. My family and I loved Ruby.
Janie Mason Grayer
Family
August 6, 2020
May God bless and comfort the family in this time of sorrow.

Please know you are in our thoughts, and in our hearts.
Tam & Family
Friend
