Ms. Ruby Smith, also known as "Madame Traveler" of the "Classy Sassies" #49192 was a longtime member of The National Red Hat Society. She never met a stranger and kept us all on our toes. Her monthly calls to members checking that we were doing well will be greatly miss. As for the "FUN" side of Ms. Ruby she was a very serious "Red Hat BINGO" player.....she wouldn't take it very easy if she did NOT win !!!! And as for the trips to Warner Robins or whatever city/town our gatherings would be held (restaurants) she was always making plans as to where to stop to "shop" following our "Red Hat Togethers". It was not uncommon for Ms. Mae, Ms. Kate, Ms. Mabel & Ms. Ruby to ride together to each destination for Red Hat gatherings. Her beautiful smile and mischievous twinkle in her eye will never be forgotten!
Beverly & Family,
May the love & support of family and friends comfort you thru the difficult days ahead ~ Rest in Peace, Ms Ruby
With Deepest Sympathy & Love,
The "Classy Sassies" #49192
Opal, Lana, Audrey, Melza, Peggy, Shirley, Mae, Brenda, Ann, Kate & Kathi
Kathi Benedetti
Friend