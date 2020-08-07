She was a mother figure to me she called me her daughter. She would say I act like her. We had a bond that would never be be broken until August 1, 2020. Now the memories, laughter, fun, good and not so good times which was few in between. We was always there for each other when it matter the most. She had a way of capturing your heart. I’ve gone on many trips with her. I was always proud of her because unlike most, she lived, she enjoyed her life. She didn’t just exist. She taught me so much and I thank The Lord for the privilege of knowing her. I remember telling her all the time, Ms. Ruby this world not going to owe you anything because you know how to enjoy Life. See she didn’t take it granted. There we’re always somewhere else to go. With love and my deepest condolences Tracey Bryant

