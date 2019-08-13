Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Joyce Wilson

December 25, 1935 - August 10, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Ruby Joyce Wilson, 83, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her peace during this difficult time.

Ruby was born to the late Mayo and Yowine Newsom in Georgia on December 25, 1935. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. There she belonged to the Faith Keepers Sunday School class and was an active member of the Blanket Ministry and God's Garments Ministry. Ruby was one of the first female airplane sheet metal mechanics at Robins Air Force Base from where she retired. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking for everyone she loved, sewing, crocheting, and participating in church activities.

Ruby was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the love of her life, William B. Wilson, Jr. on October 11, 1952. They celebrated almost 67 wonderful years together. Ruby was a dedicated mother of five children, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren.

For many years, Ruby enjoyed planning social events for her Sunday School class. Fellowship with her church family and sharing the love of Jesus was very important to her. Ruby is dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator and Heavenly Father.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Audie Kenneth Wilson.

Ruby is survived by her husband, William B. Wilson, Jr., known to many as, Billy Wilson; their daughter, Billie Ann Canady (Greg); sons, William B. Wilson (Martha), James David Wilson (Judy), and John W. Wilson; her grandchildren and their spouses; her great-grandchildren; and brother, Henry Newsom.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Slade officiating. After the service, Ruby will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin for their dedicated and compassionate care during Ruby's final days.

Go to





View the online memorial for Ruby Joyce Wilson





Ruby Joyce WilsonDecember 25, 1935 - August 10, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Ruby Joyce Wilson, 83, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her peace during this difficult time.Ruby was born to the late Mayo and Yowine Newsom in Georgia on December 25, 1935. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. There she belonged to the Faith Keepers Sunday School class and was an active member of the Blanket Ministry and God's Garments Ministry. Ruby was one of the first female airplane sheet metal mechanics at Robins Air Force Base from where she retired. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking for everyone she loved, sewing, crocheting, and participating in church activities.Ruby was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the love of her life, William B. Wilson, Jr. on October 11, 1952. They celebrated almost 67 wonderful years together. Ruby was a dedicated mother of five children, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren.For many years, Ruby enjoyed planning social events for her Sunday School class. Fellowship with her church family and sharing the love of Jesus was very important to her. Ruby is dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator and Heavenly Father.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Audie Kenneth Wilson.Ruby is survived by her husband, William B. Wilson, Jr., known to many as, Billy Wilson; their daughter, Billie Ann Canady (Greg); sons, William B. Wilson (Martha), James David Wilson (Judy), and John W. Wilson; her grandchildren and their spouses; her great-grandchildren; and brother, Henry Newsom.Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Slade officiating. After the service, Ruby will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.The family would like to thank Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin for their dedicated and compassionate care during Ruby's final days.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close