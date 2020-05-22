Ruby Lee Cooper Giddens
September 25, 1923 - May 19, 2020
Jacksonville, GA- Ruby Lee Cooper Giddens, 96, of Jacksonville, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19. A graveside visitation will be held at 10:00A.M., Saturday, May 23, at Telfair Memorial Gardens, followed by the graveside service at 11:00AM. All are welcome, but due to COVID-19, we do encourage attendees to practice social distancing.
The daughter of the late Carl Seward Cooper and the late Annie Spoon Cooper, Ms. Giddens lived most of her life in Telfair County. She was the devoted minister's wife of the late Rev. A.J. Giddens and was a member of New Corinth Holiness Church. Ms. Giddens dedicated her life to giving to others. She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Eunice Yawn, Milton Cooper, James Cooper, Iris Cravey and Eldora Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Giddens and Troy Giddens, grandson, Ryan Giddens, and sister, Luree Cooper Fussell, all of Jacksonville; brother-in-law, William O. Smith of Macon; and caregivers, Suprena Eady and Shanda Williams. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vaughnfh.com.
Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.