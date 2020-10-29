Ruby Lee Floyd
03/10/1939 - 10/26/2020
GRAY, GA- Ruby Lee Morgan Floyd, 81, of McKay Rd., passed away Monday in Macon.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Floyd was born ion Pulaski County, Georgia, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Ruby Corine Little Morgan. She was the widow of the late Jeserell "Buddy" Floyd and the late John Adrian Floyd, Sr., and was preceded in death by her daughters, Debra Loraine Floyd and Tresa Marie Puckett, and her brother Jackie Morgan. Ruby Lee was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church. She loved her puppies, her coffee and her family, especially her Great Grandbabies.
Survivors include her daughter, Brandi (Danny) Williams. Grandchildren, Danny (Courtney) Williams, III, Jeserell Chase (Alyssa) Williams, II, and Cassidy Loraine (Cody) Stevens. Great Grandchildren, Skylar Williams and Everleigh Williams. Sisters, Shirley Shelton and Judy Johnson.
