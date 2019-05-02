Ruby Leona Cameron
July 29, 1933 - May 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Ruby Leona Cameron, 85, of Macon, passed away on May 1, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at FairHaven Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Pastor Ron Crank will officiate. Burial will be immediately following in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Ruby was born on July 29, 1933 in Telfair County to the late Charlie and Reva Powell Swain. Ruby married the love of her life, Louie Cameron on August 21, 1948 and together they raised a loving household. She was proud of being a homemaker and took great pride in her job as a mother. Ruby was a member of Anchor Baptist Church in Warner Robins.
Ruby was greeted in heaven by her husband, Louie Cameron, son Louie Allen Cameron, Jr. and siblings; Calvin H. Swain, and Edna Estella Knight.
Left to cherish her memory is her children; Leona Alline Kendall (Robert), Stephen Rodney Cameron (Linda), and Cynthia Marie Rearden ( Allen). Grandchildren; Stephen Cameron, Krystal Tanner, Tonya Larson, April Baker, Kevin Kendall, Dawn Claunch, Stephanie Watts, Rebecca Rearden and Bailey Rearden. 11 great grandchildren and brother; Willie A. Swain.
Friends may sign the online register www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ruby Leona Cameron
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019