Ruby Nell White Buggs
April 25, 1941 - June 21, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.