Ruby P Tippins
11/28/1934 - 12/25/2019
Rochelle, Georgia- Ruby P. Tippins, 85 of Rochelle, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in the Tift Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Bryson City, North Carolina on November 28, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Sarah Evelyn Bailey and William Henry Phillips.
Ruby was the wife of the late beloved George Glen Tippins who predeceased her in April of 1993.
Faith, family, and friends were the most important things in Ruby's life, especially being Granny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for her dedication to Jesus and to the Rochelle United Methodist Church, her passion for fishing, canning jelly's and preserves, and her love of UGA Football (although she was a secret Yellow Jacket fan!).
Those who knew Ruby will remember her enduring love for her husband "Porgie", her positive personality, and the love and care she bestowed on others.
Family members include her son, Clifford Tippins; grandchildren, Christopher Tippins, Dustin Tippins and his wife, Colleen Tippins, Erica Tippins, Haley Tippins; great-grandchildren, Connor Tippins, Rylan Jones, Rhett Jones, Cason Tippins, Christian Tippins, Emma Grace Tippins; brother, Henry (Jr.); sisters, Mae and Penelope (Penny).
She was predeceased by her son George Glen Tippins, Jr.; brothers, Lee, Oscar (Elmer), James, Raymond, Malone (Pete), Charles (Bo); and sisters, Cindy, Ruth, Margie, and Mary Jane.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Rochelle United Methodist Church. Pastor Nancylee Cater and Pastor Eric Sizemore will officiate. Interment will be in the family plot in the Morningside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Friday, January 3rd in the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted or you may make donations to the Rochelle United Methodist Church or the Friends of Morningside Cemetery.
Frazier and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign our online registry at www.fraziersonfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Ruby P Tippins
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 31, 2019