Rudolf Kleinebekel
August 16, 1935 - August 17, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Rudolf Kleinebekel, 84, a native of Herdecke, Germany, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. In Germany, Rudolf apprenticed under a sculptor where he honed his trade as a ceramic sculptor. In 1968, he moved to the United States after being offered a job with Stangle Pottery in Trenton, New Jersey. He became a world renowned artist with numerous patents after making many original pieces for Stangle Pottery and Franklin Mint. In his retirement, Rudolf still appreciated art and took up gardening. Although, Rudolf moved to the United States, he never lost his German roots. As an animated jokester, his German roots came out when he told stories and jokes from Germany. He never lost his love for German beer and food. In 2013, Rudolf moved to Warner Robins, Georgia, to be closer to his son, Carl. He was an extremely proud father when Carl became a pilot. Rudolf was always a good listener and each day looked forward to hearing stories about Carl's plane and crew. He was also very proud of his daughter, Christel and her teaching career. He enjoyed being an "Opa" to his grandchildren. They brought him so much joy and he adored spending time with him.
Rudolf was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Barbara Kleinebekel.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Carl Kleinebekel (Christina Ritchie), and Christel Beck (Dave); grandchildren, Grant, Cole and Heidi Kleinebekel, Emily and David Beck; and his dogs, "Molly Woof Woof" and "Patches".
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
