LCDR Rudolph A. "Tony" Paez U.S. Navy (Ret.)
1947 - 2020
LCDR Rudolph A. "Tony" Paez, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
March 11, 1947 - August 29, 2020
Townsend, Georgia- A decorated Navy veteran, Tony Paez, 73, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born in Erwin, Tennessee, Tony was the son of the late Rudolph Paez and Juanita Yonz Mays. He bravely served his country in the United States Navy and became a proud Mustang when he went from being enlisted to a commissioned officer. Tony served for several years during the Vietnam Era before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. After his retirement, Tony taught at Middle Georgia Technical College where he invested in the lives of his students to better prepare them for a successful future. A former member of Andrews United Methodist Church of Kathleen and most recently a member of Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church, Tony was of the Christian faith. He was also a member of the Rolling Thunder, the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA), the Patriot Guard and the Emmaus Community.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of six years, Clementine Paez of Townsend; children, Paul A. Paez of Summerville, South Carolina; Katherine A. Felix (Edwin) of Summerville, South Carolina; Sandra Paez of Macon, and John Lindsay (Jeanie) of Melbourne; step-children, Wendy Kobetich (Brad) of Cumming; Chrissy Heath (Greg) of Cumming; Ben Turner (Debby) of Canton; Jenny Twible (Rich) of Canton; and Cathy Kramer (Curtis) of Woodstock; 26 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Paez will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Paez will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of LCDR Rudolph A. "Tony" Paez, U.S. Navy (Ret.) to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or to Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3308 Shellman Bluff Rd., Townsend, Georgia 31331.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for LCDR Rudolph A. "Tony" Paez, U.S. Navy (Ret.)



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
