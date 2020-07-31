Rufus Evans WeaverJuly 15, 1952 - July 21, 2020Macon, GA- Rufus Evans Weaver passed away on July 21, 2020, following a short illness. Rufus was born on July 15, 1952 in Macon, Georgia to his parents, Jean Evans Weaver and the late William Jennings Weaver Jr.Rufus is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Anne Ducey Weaver of Bluffton, South Carolina, daughter Casey Weaver Brinkley (Buddy) of Bluffton South Carolina and son Conor Ieuan Weaver (Liz) of Bluffton, South Carolina, his mother of Macon, Georgia, his brothers, Billy Weaver (Windi) of Ridgeland, South Carolina, Charlie Weaver (Joan) of Bluffton, South Carolina and Sam Weaver (Karen) of Savannah, Georgia, his beloved best friend and first mate, golden retriever, Reiley. Rufus is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.Rufus attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1976 with a degree in Building Construction Engineering. Rufus was a licensed contractor with a focus in framing and worked many years in the low country. Rufus was a man who enjoyed many adventures such as playing rugby, surfing, paddleboarding. Rufus obtained his captain license operating as Captain Ru-Ru's Paddleboard Adventures. He was passionate about protecting the ecosystem and the overall nature of the pristine waterways of the lowcountry. Rufus was an avid outdoorsman participating in duck hunting and fishing. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing his guitar for his family and friends. Rufus never met a stranger andenjoyed conversing with friends on a plethora of topics. He was a great friend to all and was a great motivator to his many friends who were in need of help and guidance.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Sauls Funeral Home Pavilion, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, South Carolina, following recommendations regarding COVID-19. It would be helpful if all would bring an outdoor chair for your comfort and in order to practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been set up in his memory at Coastal States Bank.Donations may be sent to the Rufus Weaver Memorial Fund, Post Office Box 2105, Bluffton, South Carolina 29910.