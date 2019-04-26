RUFUS GURR
PERRY, GA- Rufus B. Gurr, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Snow United Methodist Church Cemetery in Unadilla, Georgia, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge St., Warner Robins, GA 31088; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or to the .
Mr. Gurr was born in Dooly County to the late Rufus P. and Rosa Lockerman Gurr. He graduated from Byromville High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Byromville Baptist Church. In 1999, Mr. Gurr moved his family from Ivey, Georgia, back to Houston County where he's been ever since. He was a family man, taking them camping, and always spending time together. He enjoyed coaching baseball for his sons when they were younger and playing ball with his kids. He retired after 36 years of Civil Service as an Electronics Planner at Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Gurr loved to play golf and was active at Ivey Country Club and Perry Country Club. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wiley Gurr, Carl Gurr, Cecil Gurr, and Beatrice Gurr Coleman.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Rufus are his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Jannette Carroll Gurr of Perry; his sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny and Barbara Gurr of Warner Robins, and Jimmy and Stephanie Gurr of Palm Harbor, Florida; his grandchildren, Natalie Gurr Vander Poorten (Kyle), Emily Gurr, Hayden Gurr, and Jillian Gurr; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for RUFUS GURR
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019