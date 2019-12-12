Rufus M. Burns
December 9, 1943 - December 8, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Rufus Burns. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 809 S Davis Drive, Warner, Robins, GA. 31088. Pastor David A. Clarke Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving devoted wife, Doris Burns; two daughters, Andriana Thomas and April (Christopher) Rhett; one granddaughter, Imani Dunham and host of other relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 1463 Brentwood Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Rufus M. Burns
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019