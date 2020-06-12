Russell Edwards Byrd
August 2, 1954 - June 8, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Russell Edwards Byrd, 65, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Graveside services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crowell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Crowell Church Rd., Reynolds, GA 31076. The family will receive friends immediately following the services at the cemetery. Reverend Richard Miller will be officiating the services.
Russell was born on August 2, 1954 in Reynolds, GA to the late Russell Warren and Sallie Mae (Anglin) Byrd. He worked hard all his life and was a wonderful provider for his family. Russell started his career at Goodroe Appliance in Reynolds, GA, where Mr. Joe Goodroe not only trained him in electronics but paid his way through school. He graduated from Dudley-Hughes Vocational School with a certificate in TV and Radio repair. Russell went on to work at Robins Air Force Base, where he worked as an Electronics Technician until his retirement. He was a former employee at Home Depot in Warner Robins and was currently employed as a Senior Technician with Reddy Ice in Macon. Russell was a very loving husband, father and grandpa and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his brothers: Leroy and Robert Byrd; brother-in-law: Dennis Smith and his favorite cat, Sugar.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Patricia (Bowen) Byrd of Warner Robins; daughter: Danielle Byrd Rowland (Reggie) of Chester, GA; grandsons: Rhett and Ross Rowland; sisters: Mary B. Smith of Byron and Sarah Davis (Robert) of Warner Robins; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
