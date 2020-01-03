Russell Gene Fulkerson
October 9, 1936 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Russell Gene Fulkerson, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private. The family will gather at the home of his grandson, Kevin Garrett, 209 Loraine Woods Dr., Macon, Ga following the service. The family will greet friends Thursday, January, 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Russell was born in Owensboro, KY to the late Raymond Paul Fulkerson and Beulah Mae Crowe Fulkerson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Janet Alma Fulkerson and a brother Stirman Fulkerson. Russell worked in the maintenance department at Brown Williamson Tobacco Company. He loved spending time with his family, going fishing, camping, boating, and was a baseball fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Anita Fulkerson Garrett (Keith); grandchildren, Kevin Garrett (Elizabeth), Amy Freeman (Justin); three great-grandchildren, Livia, Caden, and Cooper; two sisters, Gale Lowe and Dortha Wade; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020