TSgt. Russell "Sonny" Martin, USAF (Ret.)
August 12, 1936 - April 15, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Sonny Martin, 82, peacefully entered into Heaven on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Born on August 12, 1936, in Lexington, Virginia, Sonny was the only child of the late Ernestine Crin Martin. He grew up in Logan County, West Virginia, and attended Man High School. As a young man he proudly served his country, first in the United States Army and later in the Air Force. He served during the Vietnam War and the Pueblo Incident in North Korea. He retired from the military having earned the rank of Technical Sergeant. Following his service, Sonny was a self-employed truck driver for over 30 years. Additionally, he enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and Alabama Football. He was a true animal lover and he adored his pet Beagles. Finally, he was a man of sure faith who will be remembered for his strong and loving personality.
In addition to his mother, Sonny was preceded in death by his son, Mark Allen Martin.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 37 years, Debra Lynn Martin; children, William G. Martin (Brandi) of Warner Robins, Ernestine Reeves (David) of Warner Robins, Christine Martin (Robert) of Byron; and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. Interment is private.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2019