Rustico "Resty" David
February 15, 1955 - January 10, 2020
Perry, GA- Rustico "Resty" David, 64, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held in his home country, Magalang, Pampanga, Philippines. He will be laid to rest in Magalang Memorial Park II.
Resty was born on February 15, 1955 in Magalang, Pampanga, Philippines to the late Eleuterio and Cornelia (Gonzales) David. He was a graduate of the University of the Philippines (UPLB) with a Doctor of Philosophy in Entomology. He retired from Perdue Farms working with the Wastewater Management Department. Prior to his career at Perdue, he worked for the Department of Agriculture in the Philippines. Resty was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was strong in his faith. He enjoyed gardening, walking his dogs, and watching basketball but his greatest joy was his family. Resty will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Adela Victoria (Luna) David of Perry, GA; sons: Karlo Emmanuel David of Perry, GA, Rustico David, Jr. of Atlanta, GA and Rodel David of San Diego, CA; daughter: Alyssa Mae David of Atlanta, GA; brothers: Ernesto, Fernando, Eduardo, Mario of Magalang, Philippines and Felix of Ontario, Canada; sisters: Avelina of Arizona, USA, Ofelia and Patrocinia of Magalang, Philippines.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2020