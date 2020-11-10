1/1
Ruth B. Hortman
1923 - 2020
Roberta, GA- A family graveside service for Ruth B. Hortman, 97, of Roberta will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Roberta City Cemetery. Mrs. Hortman passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
She was a member of Roberta Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hezzie and Nettie Sanders Bass; and her husband, Edwin Hortman, Sr.
Survivors include two sons, David Hortman of Beaufort, SC and Ed Hortman (Myra) of Greensboro; two daughters, Wanda Hortman Castleberry of Roberta and Martha Hortman Schmid (Jerry) of Palm City, FL; one sister, Sara B. Smith of Centerville; four grandchildren, Kim Skipper (Bryan), Staci Castleberry, Carey Threatt (Freddie) and Jason Hortman (Meagan); seven great-grandchildren also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Roberta Baptist Church, PO Box 26, Roberta, GA 31078.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roberta City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
(478)836-3336
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear this, prayers for you all during this time of such great loss and sorrow. She was special!
Lamar Brown
Friend
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
