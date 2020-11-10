Ruth B. Hortman
January 12, 1923 - November 7, 2020
Roberta, GA- A family graveside service for Ruth B. Hortman, 97, of Roberta will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Roberta City Cemetery. Mrs. Hortman passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
She was a member of Roberta Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hezzie and Nettie Sanders Bass; and her husband, Edwin Hortman, Sr.
Survivors include two sons, David Hortman of Beaufort, SC and Ed Hortman (Myra) of Greensboro; two daughters, Wanda Hortman Castleberry of Roberta and Martha Hortman Schmid (Jerry) of Palm City, FL; one sister, Sara B. Smith of Centerville; four grandchildren, Kim Skipper (Bryan), Staci Castleberry, Carey Threatt (Freddie) and Jason Hortman (Meagan); seven great-grandchildren also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Roberta Baptist Church, PO Box 26, Roberta, GA 31078.
