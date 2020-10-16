1/1
Ruth Borcherding Daws
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Borcherding Daws
August 11, 1926 - October 15, 2020
Macon , GA- Ruth Borcherding Daws, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon. Private family only graveside services will be held on Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Tim McCoy will officiate.
Ruth was born on Aug. 11, 1926, in Arlington, Virginia, to Oliver August Borcherding and Rose Katherine Mensinger Borcherding. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Rose "Bud" Borcherding, and her nephew, Mike Wheeler.
Married to her loyal and devoted husband, Herb, for nearly 72 years, Ruth was known for her quick wit and uncanny sense of humor.
Prior to moving to Macon in 2018, Ruth resided in Sandy Springs for more than 30 years, where she was actively involved in many civic and community organizations, including Heritage Sandy Springs and the Sandy Springs Society.
A consummate traveler, Ruth's adventures took her to Europe, South America, Asia and throughout North America. She was an avid bridge player, skilled needle pointer, and proficient reader. Her home was made complete by her furry canine companion, Muffin.
Most importantly, Ruth took great pride in her two children, Karen and Jim. She was also dedicated to keeping up with her four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, reveling in their triumphs and accomplishments.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Herb, of Macon; daughter, Karen (Conway) Broun of Athens; son, Jim (Ann) Daws of Macon; grandchildren, Taylor (Kim) Broun of Macon, Carter (Courtney) Broun of Atlanta, Palmer Daws of Atlanta, and Drew Daws of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; great-granddaughters, Parker Broun of Atlanta and Addie Ruth Broun of Macon; sister-in-law, Margaret Garner of Social Circle; and niece, Judy (Rick) Fox of Port Mayaca, Florida.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Peachtree Presbyterian Church at 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ruth Borcherding Daws



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved