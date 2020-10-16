Ruth Borcherding Daws
August 11, 1926 - October 15, 2020
Macon , GA- Ruth Borcherding Daws, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon. Private family only graveside services will be held on Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Tim McCoy will officiate.
Ruth was born on Aug. 11, 1926, in Arlington, Virginia, to Oliver August Borcherding and Rose Katherine Mensinger Borcherding. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Rose "Bud" Borcherding, and her nephew, Mike Wheeler.
Married to her loyal and devoted husband, Herb, for nearly 72 years, Ruth was known for her quick wit and uncanny sense of humor.
Prior to moving to Macon in 2018, Ruth resided in Sandy Springs for more than 30 years, where she was actively involved in many civic and community organizations, including Heritage Sandy Springs and the Sandy Springs Society.
A consummate traveler, Ruth's adventures took her to Europe, South America, Asia and throughout North America. She was an avid bridge player, skilled needle pointer, and proficient reader. Her home was made complete by her furry canine companion, Muffin.
Most importantly, Ruth took great pride in her two children, Karen and Jim. She was also dedicated to keeping up with her four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, reveling in their triumphs and accomplishments.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Herb, of Macon; daughter, Karen (Conway) Broun of Athens; son, Jim (Ann) Daws of Macon; grandchildren, Taylor (Kim) Broun of Macon, Carter (Courtney) Broun of Atlanta, Palmer Daws of Atlanta, and Drew Daws of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; great-granddaughters, Parker Broun of Atlanta and Addie Ruth Broun of Macon; sister-in-law, Margaret Garner of Social Circle; and niece, Judy (Rick) Fox of Port Mayaca, Florida.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Peachtree Presbyterian Church at 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305.
