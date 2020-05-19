Ruth Butler Weeks
1922 - 2020
Ruth Butler Weeks
December 13, 1922 - May 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Ruth Butler Weeks, age 97, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Jimmy Duke officiating. The family will greet friends, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ruth was born December 13, 1922, in Baxley, Georgia. She was a 1940 graduate of Baxley High School, where she played basketball and was a star player in 1939 and 1940. She moved to Macon in the spring of 1942, where she met and married her husband James F. Weeks on January 20, 1943. They moved to Brunswick, GA, where Ruth worked in the shipyard as an electric welder. James (Jim) Weeks was drafted into the Army and spent 2 ½ years in Germany. Ruth moved back to Macon and worked at the Naval Ordnance plant until the war was over. She worked at Snow's Laundry in Macon while Jim went to college in Athens. After his graduation, they moved to Athens, GA, where their son Richard was born August 15, 1954. The family moved back to Macon in 1957.
Ruth was a homemaker until 1963, when Jim became unable to work due to a disability. She went to work at Wesleyan College where she worked for almost 20 years, but retired after falling and breaking her hip, making it impossible to continue to work.
Ruth was the youngest of six children of Elton Oliver and Sarah Maybell Butler. She is preceded in death by two sisters – Grace Butler Willard and Inez Butler Baxley and three brothers – Singleton Estese Butler, George Winston Butler and James Tillman Butler.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James F. Weeks, on February 5, 2004, and by her son J. Richard Weeks, on March 12, 2016. She is survived by several devoted nieces and nephews.
Ruth was an active member of Vineville United Methodist Church and the Mack Anthony Sunday School Class for more than 60 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for more than 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church or The Methodist Home for children.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2020.
