Ruth C. EasonJan. 8, 1925 - Oct. 18, 2020Orlando, FL- Ruth C. Eason, 95, passed away from natural causes on October 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. A long-time resident of Macon, GA, she will be remembered by her friends and family for her sense of humor, friendly disposition and kind concern for others. Ruth thoroughly enjoyed her job of many years at Mercer University's Stetson Memorial Library and after a brief retirement, chose to continue sharing her talents at the Bibb County Law Library, where lawyers and judges alike made her acquaintance and valued her service and guidance. One of her favorite quotes, that she often shared with her children was "Find a job you love, and you'll never work a day in your life!" She is pre-deceased by her daughter, Dixie Morgan, and is survived by her daughter, Margaret Lane and her husband Rick of Winter Park, FL and son, Clark Eason, and his wife Debbie of Greer, SC, four grand-children and ten great-grand-children. A graveside service is scheduled for family in Acworth, GA.