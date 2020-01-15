Ruth Cheatham (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
May & Smith Funeral Directors - Sandersville Chapel
506 West Church Street
Sandersville, GA
31082
(478)-552-2501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ridgeland Heights Baptist Church
Sandersville, GA
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Ridgeland Heights Baptist Church
Sandersville, GA
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Macon, GA
Obituary
Ruth Cheatham
Sept 27, 1923 - Jan 12, 2020
Sandersville, GA- Mrs. Ruth Kidd Cheatham, age 96, of Sandersville, died peacefully at her daughter's home Sunday, January 12, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Ridgeland Heights Baptist Church in Sandersville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. A graveside committal service will be held Thursday, January 16th at 12 noon at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery in Macon.
May and Smith Funeral Directors of Sandersville is in charge of these arrangements. www.mayandsmithfuneral
directors.com


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020
