Ruth Cheatham
Sept 27, 1923 - Jan 12, 2020
Sandersville, GA- Mrs. Ruth Kidd Cheatham, age 96, of Sandersville, died peacefully at her daughter's home Sunday, January 12, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, January 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Ridgeland Heights Baptist Church in Sandersville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. A graveside committal service will be held Thursday, January 16th at 12 noon at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery in Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020