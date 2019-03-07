Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth D. White

February 14, 1933 - March 4, 2019

Macon, GA- Ruth D. White, 86, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Troy, N.Y. on February 14, 1933 and was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Charles Ridley White (Bud) and her sister, Mary Ellen Carter.

Growing up Ruth attended schools in Lake Charles, LA, Dallas, TX, Hartford, CN, then to Barnesville, GA, which she considered her hometown. Her nursing career began in Macon, continuing at Emory University Hospital while Bud finished Medical school. After returning to Macon for his Internship, then two years in the Army, the family returned to Macon in 1960 for his surgery residency and the beginning of his new practice. Ruth worked at the Coliseum Hospital, Bud's office and the Occupational Medicine Clinic until 1995. She was a librarian for several years at Mark

Ruth is survived by four sons: Chuck White and Mike White of Macon, Chris White (Cindy) of Woodbine, Jeff White (Katherine) of Forsyth; six grandchildren: Josh White (Rebekah) of St. Simons Island, Ryan White of Macon, Courtney White of Woodbine, Christi Roberson (Robert) of Kingsland, Caroline White of Woodbine, and Ridley White of Forsyth; great grandchildren: Carson, McKenzie and Maren Roberson, and Luke White; sister, Elizabeth Wickens of Salem, VA; and four special nieces and nephews and their children.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Mulberry United Methodist Church with Dr. Rick Lanford and Reverend Jeff Cook officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon. Donations may be made to Mulberry United Methodist Church or charities of the Donor's choice.

765 Cherry Street

Macon , GA 31201

