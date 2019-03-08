Ruth D. White
February 14, 1933 - March 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Ruth D. White, 86, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Mulberry United Methodist Church with Dr. Rick Lanford and Reverend Jeff Cook officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon. Donations may be made to Mulberry United Methodist Church or charities of the Donor's choice.
Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
