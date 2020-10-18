Ruth Dunwody Wilson
March 4, 1930 - October 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Ruth Dunwody Wilson passed away on October 15 ,2020. She experienced the fragility of life and value of friends early in life. These losses and hardships strengthened her, but it was her extended family, her community and her church that saved, raised and rewarded her.
She was born on March 4 1930 to Howard Dunwody and Margaret Minton Dunwody.
She graduated from Miller high school and Mercer University. While at Mercer she was chosen as SAE fraternity sweetheart, Junior class Sponsor, Alpha Delta Pi sorority vice president and was a board member of the Women's' Athletic Association. She was head cheer leader for two of her three years as a Mercer cheerleader. She was voted "Miss Mercer" in 1950. Soon after finishing college, she began a 67 year marriage to Roger "Red" Wilson. They settled in Macon and raised their family here.
Ruth was a lifelong member of St Paul's Episcopal church, serving on the Altar Guild, Flower committee and the Vestry. She served on the board of the YWCA and as president of the House and Garden Club. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Junior League of Macon.
She was a wonderful Mama to her four sons. Later, she moved her Mother and Sister into her home and lovingly cared for them for many years.
She loved Braves baseball, John Wayne, Magnum PI, flower arranging and cooking. She bravely fought many medical issues but always maintained her courage and cheerfulness.
Her defining characteristic was her love and appreciation of people. Whenever she met or said goodbye to anyone, she always held their hand and told them how much she valued and appreciated them. Even in a recent hospitalization, as the doctor was leaving, her 90 year old hand jutted out to grab his. She was unable to speak, or even barely move, but she wanted him to know how much she appreciated his care of her. That's how she was; and wanted all of us to be-thankful. Her philosophy was that if you loved people and let them know it, they will love you back.
Ruth is survived by her husband Roger "Red" Wilson, and her four sons. They include Howard (Tonya) John (Gwendolyn), Lee (Kelli) and Mike (Laura). She was the much loved Nana of 8 grandchildren: Heath (Caryl), Beth (Brandon) Youmans, Kate (Justin) Wesson, Rachel (Jonathan) Gay, Halley, Wyatt, Ethan and Annabel. She was also blessed with 8 great grandchildren. They include Thomas and Drew Wilson, Levy and Howard Youmans, Jackson, Liam and Holly Ruth Wesson and Barrett Gay. Other special and significant persons she leaves behind are Reds' brother Steve and his wife Gena, along with their son Wesley and his wife Marina. Two wonderful and special friends who will also miss her dearly are Adele George and Terry Mathews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday October 19th at 11 am at the Riverside Cemetery. Father Brian Hinson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, Ruth would ask you give flowers to someone you love. Donations to St Paul's Episcopal Church, 753 College St, Macon Ga will also be appreciated.
