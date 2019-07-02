Ruth Harrell Tidwell
March 24, 1925 - July 1, 2019
Gordon, Georgia- Ruth Harrell Tidwell, 94, of Gordon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 1, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Keith Watson, and Patrick McConnell officiating.
Born in Roberta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late John Harrell, Sr. and Pearlie Lee Harrell. She is the widow of Lamar E. Tidwell Sr. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Ivey (Lynn) and great grandchild, Abby McConnell.
She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was a retired key punch clerk with Security Life Insurance Company with 25 years of service. She was known for her love of her Lord, her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Lamar Tidwell (Winnie); five grandchildren, David Ivey(Charla), Jeff Ivey(Kasey), Amy Ivey(Keith) Jennifer McConnell(Patrick), and Matthew Tidwell, and twenty one great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to the New City Church; newcitychurch.org.
Published in The Telegraph on July 2, 2019