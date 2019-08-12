Ruth Imogene (Moore) Mullis
April 24, 1933 - August 10, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Ruth Imogene (Moore) Mullis, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the First Christian Church of Centerville with interment following in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 3:00 pm at First Christian Church until service begins at 4:00 pm. There will be a meal served immediately following the services for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Christian Church of Centerville, 801 Collins Ave., Centerville, GA 31028.
Ruth was born on April 24, 1933 in Vermilion, IL. She was a retired machine operator from Boeing Aircraft. Ruth was a huge Atlanta Braves fan, enjoyed making people laugh and working her puzzles. She always put others before herself. Ruth had a genuine heart for people, but her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Horace McKinley Mullis and her daughter, Debra Lynn Gunter.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved daughter, Sarah Dixon of Warner Robins; 2 granddaughters: Candice Beattie (D'Avante) and Mindy Lindsey (Joey); 4 great-grandchildren: Addison Beattie, Lilly Beattie, Chandler Lindsey and Jett Lindsey; sister: Mabel Knight of Danville, IL.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2019