Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 Funeral service 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088

Ruth M. Chandler

October 1, 1924 - October 30, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ruth M. Chandler, left us on the morning of Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the age of 95. She is gone but will never be forgotten.

Ruth was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee on October 1, 1924, to the late Vester and Birdie Lee Brown Morgan. She grew up in Shelbyville where she excelled as a four-year basketball star for Buchanan High School. In 1955, Ruth moved to Warner Robins and was a career homemaker and stay at home mother during her children's formative years. She later retired from a 20-year Civil Service career as a mail handler at Robins Air Force Base. For fun, Ruth was an avid bowler and member of the Robinettes Bowling League for several years. She also enjoyed working in the yard and flower gardening; she was even honored to have received the "Home of the Year Award" in 1992.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jane Wilson and Shirley Mashe; and her beloved Chihuahua, "Joey."

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Jerry Chandler of Byron, Barney Chandler (Vicki) of Warner Robins, Conny Chandler (Sharon) of Fairhope, Alabama, and Deborah Stubbs (Roland) of Oglethorpe, Georgia; grandchildren, Shauna Raburn, Wesley Raburn (Karen), Jeremy Chandler (Amanda), Jenny Tortolla (Vinnie), Chad Chandler, Lance Chandler (Lynn), Leslie Hamrick (John), and Dana McGlamery (Kyle); and great-grandchildren, Ashley Moore, Morgan and Austin Rimes, Wesley Raburn, Jr., Amber Long, Vincent and Matthew Tortolla, Alanie, Kinsley and Kace Chandler, Jacob McGlamery and Sydney and Nash Hamrick.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Mac Goddard officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum following the service.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Ruth to the , c/o Al Sihah Shrine, P.O. Box 3147, Macon, GA 31205 or to Foundation, P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

