1/1
Ruth M. Stevens
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Stevens
April 12, 1947 - October 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Ruth M. Stevens, 73, of Macon and Jones County, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Dr. Frank C. Meisner DVM and Margaret Malone Wooddy Meisner of Atlanta. She was a 1965 graduate of Northside High School in Atlanta and a 1969 graduate of Mercer University.
Mrs. Stevens retired from Star Choices after 40 years. She was formerly a member of the Macon Jaycettes, the Macon Association for Retarded Citizens, and was a member of the Sidney Lanier Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy #25. She was also a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Mrs. Stevens is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas E. Stevens and her daughters, Jennifer Stevens (Lee) O'Kelley and Kristen Stevens (Tom) Dorety; her grandchildren, Jordan, Tommy, Brendan, and Emily; one bonus granddaughter, Morgan O'Kelley.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in Riverside Cemetery entering through the Madison Street Gate. Father Patrick Tuttle will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Cannonball House 856 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201 or to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4074 Chambers Road, Macon 31206.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ruth M. Stevens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 26, 2020
Our sympathy goes out to the family of Ruth M. Stevens. This is a difficult time
for the family.So sorry for your loss.
October 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved