Ruth M. Stevens
April 12, 1947 - October 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Ruth M. Stevens, 73, of Macon and Jones County, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Dr. Frank C. Meisner DVM and Margaret Malone Wooddy Meisner of Atlanta. She was a 1965 graduate of Northside High School in Atlanta and a 1969 graduate of Mercer University.
Mrs. Stevens retired from Star Choices after 40 years. She was formerly a member of the Macon Jaycettes, the Macon Association for Retarded Citizens, and was a member of the Sidney Lanier Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy #25. She was also a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Mrs. Stevens is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas E. Stevens and her daughters, Jennifer Stevens (Lee) O'Kelley and Kristen Stevens (Tom) Dorety; her grandchildren, Jordan, Tommy, Brendan, and Emily; one bonus granddaughter, Morgan O'Kelley.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in Riverside Cemetery entering through the Madison Street Gate. Father Patrick Tuttle will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Cannonball House 856 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201 or to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4074 Chambers Road, Macon 31206.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express tributes
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Ruth M. Stevens