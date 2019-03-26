Ruth Mae Little Lester
July 25, 1931 - March 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Ruth Mae Little Lester are 1:00PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Harmony Baptist Church, with interment at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends, 6-8PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019