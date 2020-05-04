Ruth Miller Brewster
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Miller Brewster
Macon, GA- Ruth Miller Brewster, age 94, of Macon, Georgia died May 1, 2020 at Hope Memory Care Center in Dacula, Georgia. She will be buried at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA alongside her late husband, Charles Ray Brewster. Due to Covid 19, visitation at the Cemetery will only be allowed after interment.
A memorial gathering will be scheduled in Macon at an appropriate time.
Ruth was born December 17, 1925, at Harrells (Store), North Carolina and grew up in Harrells and Wallace, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Herbert E. Miller, Sr. and Emma Bronson Miller. She graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina and attended the Women's Missionary Union Training School in Louisville, Kentucky and Yale Divinity School in New Haven, Connecticut. On July 12, 1952 she was married to Charles Ray Brewster of Cedartown, Georgia. She was a devoted wife and mother and also a long-time friend to members of the Mercer University community, in Macon, Georgia. At Mercer she taught and participated in the Upward Bound program. She also traveled extensively overseas with her husband and family.
Ruth is survived in Athens, Georgia by two sons, Ben (Donna) and Bob (Sarah), four grandchildren, Matt, Clay, Zoe and Sam. Predeceased were three beloved children: Stuart, Becky and Charles.
Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ruth Miller Brewster



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved