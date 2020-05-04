Ruth Miller BrewsterMacon, GA- Ruth Miller Brewster, age 94, of Macon, Georgia died May 1, 2020 at Hope Memory Care Center in Dacula, Georgia. She will be buried at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA alongside her late husband, Charles Ray Brewster. Due to Covid 19, visitation at the Cemetery will only be allowed after interment.A memorial gathering will be scheduled in Macon at an appropriate time.Ruth was born December 17, 1925, at Harrells (Store), North Carolina and grew up in Harrells and Wallace, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Herbert E. Miller, Sr. and Emma Bronson Miller. She graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina and attended the Women's Missionary Union Training School in Louisville, Kentucky and Yale Divinity School in New Haven, Connecticut. On July 12, 1952 she was married to Charles Ray Brewster of Cedartown, Georgia. She was a devoted wife and mother and also a long-time friend to members of the Mercer University community, in Macon, Georgia. At Mercer she taught and participated in the Upward Bound program. She also traveled extensively overseas with her husband and family.Ruth is survived in Athens, Georgia by two sons, Ben (Donna) and Bob (Sarah), four grandchildren, Matt, Clay, Zoe and Sam. Predeceased were three beloved children: Stuart, Becky and Charles.Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville is in charge of arrangements.