Ruth Odom Fowler

September 11, 1926 - March 26, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Ruth Odom Fowler, a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. She was 92 at the time of her passing.

Ruth was the daughter of the late Walter Odom and Ola Mae Odom. She was born on September 11, 1926 in Myrtlewood, Alabama. She worked as a Procurement Specialist at Robins Air Force Base and Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama for 25 years until her retirement. A woman of sure faith, Mrs. Fowler was a devoted Charter Member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church and enjoyed serving others. Ruth will always be remembered as being a kind and wise woman who worked hard, laughed a lot, and loved deeply.

In addition to Mrs. Fowler's parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Mr. Howard M. Fowler; and her siblings, Walter T. Odom, Emmett Odom, Mildred Barnes, Ray Odom, Graham Odom and Annie Mann.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her sons, David Fowler (Debra) of Opelika, Alabama and Michael Fowler (Tonya) of Bonaire, Georgia; grandchildren, Kevin, Suzanne, Richard, Brittany, Emily and Matthew; and great grandchildren, Avery, Maddox, Austin, Coleman, Conner, Abbey and Kasey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral service for Mrs. Fowler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Andy Cook officiating. Afterwards, Mrs. Fowler will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Ruth Odom Fowler to Shirley Hills Baptist Church Building Fund at 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

