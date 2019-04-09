Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth S. Barfield. View Sign

Ruth S. Barfield

September 23, 1926 - April 7, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Ruth S. Barfield, 92, a loving and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, April 7, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM-1:00PM prior to the funeral. Interment is private. Reverend Bob Dilks will officiate.

Ruth was born in Fort Valley, GA on September 23, 1926 to the late Mr. Luther Adolphus Schofill and Nora Florence Giles. She was the wife of the late George W. Barfield, a WWII veteran who served in Europe with the Ninth Air Force. It was a marriage of love, devotion and respect. Ruth retired from Robins Federal Credit Union after 15 years of dedicated service where she was the first real estate loan officer. She was raised in the Little Union Primitive Baptist Church before becoming a faithful member of Central Baptist Church. Ruth loved cooking for her family and friends, collecting antiques, and fishing. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, George Wesley Barfield and 2 brothers, Ralph Schofill and Fred Schofill.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her children, Terry Barfield (Kitty), Warner Robins; Sheryl Barfield Angle, Warner Robins; Brian Barfield, Florida; Wayne Barfield (Bonnie), Warner Robins; Charlotte Barfield, Warner Robins; 6 grandchildren; Brandi Kathryn Rigsby (Joel), Kevin Angle(Stephanie), Derek Angle (Emily), Greg Angle (Jessica), Jason Barfield (Robin), and Daniel Barfield; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 sister, Virginia S. Taylor, Warner Robins.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia, 1160 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA., 31201.

701 CARL VINSON PKWY

Warner Robins , GA 31093

