Ruth S. Watkins
October 20, 1925 - April 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Ruth S. Watkins, 94, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be on a later date.
Mrs. Watkins was born on October 20, 1925 in Macon, Georgia. She was a former member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church and most recently attended Riverside United Methodist Church. Mrs. Watkins served in many different ministries including serving on the Axillary Board of the Methodist Children's Home, where she donated much of her time to live their mission and improve the lives of the children she touched. She spent most of her life working as the merchandiser, floor manager, and interior decorator for American Office. Her window displays, especially her Christmas ones were always the talk of downtown Macon. Mrs. Watkins, could make the strangest things seem elegant and beautiful.
Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Trae Thompson.
Mrs. Watkins is survived by daughter, Melanie Olmstead; son, John Watkins (Sherry); grandchildren, Wayne Thompson (Tammy), Chris Thompson (Dana), and Daniel Watkins (Ginger); great-grandchildren, Wesley Thompson, Mattie Thompson, Campbell Thompson, Johna Watkins, and Laney Watkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made in Mrs. Watkins honor to: The Methodist Home for Children and Youth. 304 Pierce Ave. Macon, GA. 31204.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2020